Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy Trading Down 0.1 %

CHWY stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,129 shares of company stock worth $11,409,938. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after acquiring an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

