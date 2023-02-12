Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,559 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Chesapeake Energy worth $37,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 553,444 shares during the last quarter.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

