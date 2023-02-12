Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Position Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.84 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

