Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Triple Frond Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 20.4% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Charter Communications worth $115,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $396.94 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $615.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.43 and its 200 day moving average is $379.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

