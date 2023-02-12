Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.42 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $312,115.59 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00428351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.38 or 0.28374764 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25757823 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $465,123.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

