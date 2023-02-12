CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.59

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.59 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.56). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 653,547 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, January 30th.

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £379.59 million and a PE ratio of 4,383.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

About CentralNic Group

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde acquired 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £4,277.80 ($5,142.20). In other news, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £395,257.76 ($475,126.53). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £4,277.80 ($5,142.20). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 882,766 shares of company stock valued at $118,564,554.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

