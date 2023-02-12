CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.59

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.59 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.56). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 653,547 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, January 30th.
CentralNic Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £379.59 million and a PE ratio of 4,383.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
About CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.