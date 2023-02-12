Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,792,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

