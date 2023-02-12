Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETXP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,910. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.