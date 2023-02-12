Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CETXP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,910. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.
Cemtrex Company Profile
