Celo Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $421.11 million and approximately $64.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003947 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

