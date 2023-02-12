Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.32 million and $550,213.58 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,375,457 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

