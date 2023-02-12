Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.70 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Celo has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003539 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $376.62 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

