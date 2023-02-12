Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.30.

CTLT stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

