Casper Price Hits $0.0397 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $426.61 million and $7.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.36 or 0.28635497 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,495,949,826 coins and its circulating supply is 10,743,663,481 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,494,768,877 with 10,742,559,812 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03947475 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,876,869.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

