Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 597,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,316. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50.

