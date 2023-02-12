Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,128,000 after acquiring an additional 144,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 230,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 974,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,546. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.57.

