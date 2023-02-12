Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,918,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,461,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $490.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

