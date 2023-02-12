Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 572 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 232,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 829,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 622,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $43.45.

