Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.