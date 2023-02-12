Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Down 72.5% in January

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNGL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 667,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 326,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 386,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 270,171 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNGL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

