BTIG Research Boosts Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.82. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

