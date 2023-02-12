Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) PT at $14.64

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.