Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT at $63.54

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.54.
MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,764 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
