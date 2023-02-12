Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT at $63.54

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,764 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

