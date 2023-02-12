Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price at $46.25

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

