Brokerages Set Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) PT at $7.75

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -28.24%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

