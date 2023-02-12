BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 650 at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised BP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised BP to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.19.

BP opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -247.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in BP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 943,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in BP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $21,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

