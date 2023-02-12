Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

BOUYY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 8,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.