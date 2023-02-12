Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 15,918 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 645,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.