Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,481,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO opened at $219.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

