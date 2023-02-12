Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $680,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

