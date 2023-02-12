Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQSI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 357.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 75,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period.

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQSI opened at $26.55 on Friday. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

