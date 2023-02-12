Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys Shares of 5,851 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Graco by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Graco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graco by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

GGG stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

