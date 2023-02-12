Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 993 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

