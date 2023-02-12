Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 120 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.89 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68, a PEG ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

