Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 7.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Down 3.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,348.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,192.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,994.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

