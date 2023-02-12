Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

