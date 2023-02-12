BOK Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.25. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOKF. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

