BOK Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.25. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

