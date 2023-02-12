BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

