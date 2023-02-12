BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.66 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.