BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in January

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNPQY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.12. 321,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.89) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($66.67) to €61.00 ($65.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($64.52) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

