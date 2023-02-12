BNB Hits One Day Trading Volume of $458.31 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. BNB has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion and approximately $458.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $319.81 or 0.01454830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,898,973 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,899,086.71488875 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 307.27828802 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1185 active market(s) with $329,974,887.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
