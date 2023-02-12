Bluzelle Price Tops $0.0903 on Major Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and $9.38 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

