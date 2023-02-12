BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 495.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 109,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,747. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.