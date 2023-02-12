BitShares Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $419,840.67 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $32.41 million and $419,840.67 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008458 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005422 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002006 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

