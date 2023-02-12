Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and $154,659.90 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00432405 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.31 or 0.28643271 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.85885341 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $133,325.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.