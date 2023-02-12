Bitcicoin Trading Down 5.9% This Week (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $612,119.87 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00432115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,300.12 or 0.28624087 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

