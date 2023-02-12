Biotricity (BTCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, February 13th.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Biotricity had a negative return on equity of 6,795.29% and a negative net margin of 265.11%. On average, analysts expect Biotricity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTCY stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.42. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biotricity by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

