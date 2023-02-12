Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BPTH opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

