Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Up 4.7 %
BPTH opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.48.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.