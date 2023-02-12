Benchmark Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $9.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,458,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 1,493.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

