Benchmark Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $9.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.06.

AppLovin Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,458,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 1,493.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

