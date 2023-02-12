Benchmark Begins Coverage on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 735 ($8.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.31.

NYSE KOS opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

