Benchmark Begins Coverage on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 735 ($8.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.31.
Kosmos Energy Stock Up 8.2 %
NYSE KOS opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
